A reader writes (Daily Post, September 16) te wiki o te reo Māori is a great time to review the naming of Mount Maunganui and suggests "it would be smarter, simpler and sonorous by just calling it Maunganui?"

Mount Maunganui is officially known by Mauao, and colloquially known simply as "The Mount'"

As for sonorous? "I'm off to the Mount for a swim" - whakarekareka all the long day.

Evelynne Skinner

Maketu



Vaccines

Laraine Barker (Letters, September 12) states that there is no excuse why a full list of exactly what is in vaccines cannot be made public.

She needs only to request a copy of the package insert which comes with every dose of a vaccine - it will contain details of its manufacture, a comprehensive list of all of its constituents and details of any, however remote, possible adverse reactions.

I have copies of the inserts for the influenza vaccines I have received over at least 20 years.

Ronald Mayes

Rotorua

