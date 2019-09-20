After 14 years steering the role of the Royal New Zealand Navy's regional naval officer for Napier, Neville Smith has decided to hand over the helm.

The role goes to former navy man and current Napier City Council chief executive officer Wayne Jack, who said he was basically tapped on the shoulder to take on the volunteer role.

It was a "passing comment" from the Chief of Navy David Proctor, who is from the Bay, and it was a well-earned approach as Jack did 22 years service in the navy and served on several ships — among them HMNZS Endeavour

