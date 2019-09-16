ON THE SAME PAGE

I reckon over the last three decades I must have easily driven a couple of hundred thousand kilometres on the main road to town from the suburb I live in.

Naturally, over that period, I've seen some interesting sights.

These have ranged from a woman walking along balancing a large upright urn on her head to a couple in the throes of passion around 3am at one of the bus stops along the way.

The graphic nature of the latter event is somewhat blurry to be honest so if it was you don't fret, your secret is safe.

