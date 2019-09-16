What a load of rubbish (Rotorua Lakes Council candidate John Rakei-Clark slammed over homeless comments, Rotorua Daily Post, September 13). This is typical of people dumping on someone who thinks outside the square.

Good on Rakei-Clark - brilliant idea. There is nothing offensive or inhumane about putting a roof over someone's head. Ask any homeless guy.

This is typical of our society today, people make everything sound so complicated and hard that people just give up trying to help the homeless. I'm sure there must be an empty warehouse somewhere that would be suitable.

(Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Rotorua



Exploitation of environment

As a risk adviser in emergency services, I recently attended a large conference in Melbourne (4000 people). There were numerous research sessions on climate change.

I don't think the penny has dropped for most people how serious climate change is.

As a Christian in New Zealand, I have a political dilemma. I hate Act and National because I see them as neo-liberals pandering to banks and big business. I feel those agents have done more to exploit communities and the environment than anything else.

However, I also despise the Greens, Labour and New Zealand First because I don't actually think they are about either green or labour.

I thought of voting New Conservative. Unfortunately, they have patterned themselves on United States Christians who follow the false prophet Trump. Under Trump, America will never be great again, but charcoal.

(Abridged)

Bob Boardman

Ngongotaha