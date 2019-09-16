What a load of rubbish (Rotorua Lakes Council candidate John Rakei-Clark slammed over homeless comments, Rotorua Daily Post, September 13). This is typical of people dumping on someone who thinks outside the square.

Good on Rakei-Clark - brilliant idea. There is nothing offensive or inhumane about putting a roof over someone's head. Ask any homeless guy.

This is typical of our society today, people make everything sound so complicated and hard that people just give up trying to help the homeless. I'm sure there must be an empty warehouse somewhere that would be suitable.
(Abridged)

Gavin Muir
Rotorua

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Exploitation of environment

Related articles: