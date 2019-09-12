Local elections 2019


A Rotorua council candidate who suggested housing homeless people in a barn has been slammed by other candidates - including one who says in their view his comments are ''offensive'' and ''inhumane''.

John Rakei-Clark made the remarks at a Chamber of Commerce meet-the-candidates event on Wednesday night.

At the event Rakei-Clark said, in regards to the homeless issue, "let's make a change".

"Homeless. There's homeless and there's also family housing," he said.

"Homeless, let's stick 'em in a barn ... and let's get WINZ to pay for it."

