Today is the day the Rugby World Cup will begin once again and the 48-games worth of cheers and anger can be viewed around Rotorua.

"Rotorua will go off . . . there's no two ways about it."

These are the words of Restaurant Association New Zealand Rotorua president Sharon Wallace, who said although the Rugby World Cup will be played overseas, hospitality in the city would thrive.

Seven retailers notified the Rotorua Lakes Council they would extend their hours during the tournament.

They will be able to extend their hours on the first day of the world cup.

Matches this weekend