Today is the day the Rugby World Cup will begin once again and the 48-games worth of cheers and anger can be viewed around Rotorua.

"Rotorua will go off . . . there's no two ways about it."

These are the words of Restaurant Association New Zealand Rotorua president Sharon Wallace, who said although the Rugby World Cup will be played overseas, hospitality in the city would thrive.

Seven retailers notified the Rotorua Lakes Council they would extend their hours during the tournament.

They will be able to extend their hours on the first day of the world cup.

The Pig & Whistle will screen all games, live and on the eight televisions throughout the pub through Sky Sport.

Marketing manager Hannah Gimblett said they were ready for kick-off with rosters updated to bring on more staff and a large range of beers brought in to avoid a drought.

"We're all stocked up and ready to go."

Gimblett said rugby was more than just a sport and brought New Zealanders together.

The pub also had two projectors, both upstairs and downstairs, and would help with any spillover from the main areas.

Sam Cane has done Reporoa College students proud and principal Brendon Carroll said the school would screen every game to the rural community.

Carroll said it was important the community could watch in real-time and did not need to use their own internet to watch the games.

Rotorua's Juan Nieuwoudt has one hope - for South Africa and New Zealand to not be in the final together.

Nieuwoudt moved to New Zealand nine years ago and his loyalty between the teams would be torn if they played against each other.

"It's an interesting emotional experience," he said, and likened his position of support to the situation between a mother and a wife.

"When you get married to your wife, you don't necessarily forgo your mother so it's a little bit like that," he said.

The rugby fanatic said there were strong teams which left him unconvinced the All Blacks would win, but he was sure they would make the final.

One of his sons will be playing rugby at the Global Games in Taupō this weekend and Nieuwoudt was unsure how he would watch Saturday's game between South Africa and New Zealand.

"Size matters . . . and it will be loud," was how Hennessy's Irish Bar owner Reg Hennessy described the screening of every game on the "72-inch or bigger" TVs.

Our House Rotorua will be split into two sides for all the All Blacks games, decorated between with banners and flags and Heineken for who cannot watch rugby without a beer.

Owner Hapeta Manley said the store did not need to extend their hours as they were open until 2am.

He said extra staff would be rostered on for the games and he expected both locals and tourists from surrounding hotels.

For those who would rather a backyard barbecue before the game, 14 of the 48 Rugby World Cup matches will be available free, including all of the All Blacks' games .

Matches this weekend

Friday

Japan v Russia - 10.30pm

Saturday

Australia v Fiji - 4.15pm

France v Argentina - 6.45pm

New Zealand v South Africa - 8.45pm

Sunday

Italy v Namibia - 4.45pm

Ireland v Scotland -7.15pm

England v Tonga - 9.45pm