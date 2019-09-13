It is a lifestyle? Or a life sentence? Having even the smallest of lifestyle blocks can doom the unwary to a life of unruly sheep, petulant pigs, downright despicable chickens, unfortunate episodes involving electric fences, and water pumps that break down on the Friday evening of long weekends. Mostly

I saw the first sign of spring at our place last weekend.

It was a 3-year-old child dressed in nothing but mismatched far-too-big gumboots dancing in a mud puddle.

There was a smaller version dressed in a teddy bear onesie asleep in a washing basket in the middle of my bed.

