BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay United women's football team have won the Northland Premier Women's Plate for the second time in three years, beating Central Brown 2-0 at Semenoff Stadium last weekend.

Coach Stuart McDonald says the team have had a fantastic season. "After a slow start in which they lost 12 goals in three games, they have finished the season in third place in the Northland women's premier league."

The team's stats for the season were 10 wins, one draw and four losses. "What's really impressive is that the last time that their goalkeeper – and manager – Helen Robinson conceded a goal was on July 14," says McDonald.

"Since then the team has gone seven games in a row with clean sheets."

Advertisement

That run, he says, has helped them secure their best league position in 10 years, topped off with that season-ending win.

A goal towards the end of each half of the game by captain and striker Nadya Worthy saw off a spirited CB side.

McDonald says it was a fitting way to end his three-year tenure as coach. "From the bottom team in Northland three years ago they have improved dramatically, especially this year," he said.

"The team earned respect this year across Northland, and they are now a strong team with quality throughout."

Bream Bay United Football Club have had a great season across the board, with their 16th Grade team winning their Northland league, the second division men's team coming third in their division, winning the second division cup and the Northpine Bream Bay United men's team placing second in the first division.

Awards for Waipū beauty therapist

Waipū beauty therapist Nina Quan picked up two awards at the recent New Zealand dermaviduals Clinic Awards.

Quan, owner-operator of Waipū's Skin Image beauty clinic, won Junior Corneotherapist of the Year and the award for Best Before and After Photos.

Nina Quan with her award.

Quan says corneotherapy is a relatively new skin treatment aimed at repairing and maintaining the skin barrier, and is a discipline gaining recognition worldwide for achieving skin corrections.

Advertisement

Hers is one of only three clinics in Northland practising corneotherapy. "It's quite a big deal for me to be recognised by the corneotherapy circle worldwide for my work on skin," said Quan.

Read more: Buy the building in Paparoa, get the business free

"I've had at least two tourists visiting Waipū – one from Germany and one from Australia – discover me, and they couldn't believe little Waipū would have a practising corneotherapist."

Quan opened her first Skin Image clinic in Paparoa in 2016 and her second in Waipū in January last year. She is also a regular contributor to the monthly Savvy magazine, discussing skin health.

Racing Fundraiser for Hospice

Ruakākā Racing's last race day, the Harcourts for Hospice – Hats, Heels and Handbags, raised close to $3000 for North Haven Hospice.

Patrons dressed in their best for the day and added to the proceeds with gold coin donations, bidding on auction items and entry tickets.

Joy Cullen, Sherry Gibbon, Jo Green, Lynda Henery dressed in hospice shop finery to enjoy the Harcourts for Hospice Charity race day at Ruakākā. Photos/Supplied

The next event at Ruakākā Racing is the Northland Feature Spring race meeting this Saturday, featuring the Cambridge Stud Northland Breeder's Stakes Group three race. The first race of the day is at 12.52pm and the last at 5pm. Free return bus from Whangarei and free entry. Visit www.ruakakaracing.co.nz for more information.

Fun Run on the beach

Spring is here and fun run season is coming. Come down to the beach on October 20 and enjoy the Tide's Out fun run, an event unique to Bream Bay.

The course includes a long stretch down Ruakākā's beautiful white sand beach, and the annual event is always timed to coincide with low tide to ensure there is enough space on the firm sand for walkers and runners.

Tide's Out is a fundraiser for Bream Bay College's PTA – there are 5km and 10km options for walkers and runners.

You can enter online at breambaycollege.school.nz and early bird entries before October 14 go in the draw for a pair of running shoes from Smith's Sports Shoes.

The fun run is supported well by local sponsors so there will be plenty of spot prizes to go around (entrants must be present at prizegiving to receive their winnings).

Mangapai Playcentre 50th anniversary

If you and your children attended Mangapai Playcentre, come back to the centre and catch up with old friends at the 50th anniversary on September 22. All present and past members are invited.

The reunion starts at the playcentre on 6 McAlister Rd at 2pm, and continues in the Mangapai Hall next door until 4pm – please bring a plate of food along to share for afternoon tea.

A variety of talent on show

Youth Variety Show "Spring Symphony 2019" is on this Saturday at Waipū's Coronation Hall from 4pm. Come and enjoy a variety of performances from talented youngsters – circus skills, music, singing, kapa haka, wearable art, dancing and drama.

And more musical talent

And more of the best of Bream Bay's musical talent will be on show at Bream Bay College tonight from 6pm with the college's annual Te Tuinga show featuring music and dance, showcasing the musical talents of many of the school's students.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.