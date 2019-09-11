On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Minister Janey Pou said the day was about Aunty Bea and people needed to enjoyit the way she enjoyed life.
"It's about celebrating the life she had."
Born in Rotorua in1939, Aunty Bea was a proud Te Arawa descendant born and raised in Mourea beside the Ohau Channel.
She was a treasured teacher, giver, fundraiser, entertainer, author and family woman.
In 1993 her massive community efforts were recognised with a Queens Service Medal.
Married to Albert Yates, together they had three children, the late Victor Yates, Hohepa Yates and Wahanga Yates-Wright. The couple also had 11 mokopuna (grandchildren) and 11 mokopuna tuarua (great-grandchildren).
Their daughter Wahanga Yates-Wright designed the headstone which features a short poem, details of whānau, and a series of photos of Aunty Bea through the years on the front. On the back, there is a photo of Aunty Bea's alter ego Tina Tuna with the words "Simply the best".
Yates-Wright said she knew exactly what the headstone should look like.
"I'm a bit of a photo person and mum loved photos. I had visualised what I wanted at the back, where to place things. I wanted her Ngāti Pikiao side to come through and show her growing as an individual."
After the unveiling attendees went to another location for a singalong.
"Mum was a unique individual. Like a diamond, very rare. And she will be missed by all of Te Arawa and her whānau."
The headstone
"Beatrice Tui Louise Yates (Nee Grant)
(MNZM, QSM, JP)
11 September 1939 - 6 September 2018
Fondly known as 'Piatarihi', 'Aunty Bea' and 'Tina Tuna'
He rerehua, he huatau, he tōrire Te kukumetanga o te ate Te kete aronui kua toro whānuitia Te ata hāpara Te whitinga o te rā Te aroha o kore e mimiti"
Translation: Alluring, aristocratic and elegant. An elegance with an inner beauty that captivated hearts of many Entirety of gifted values imparted to numerous The enthusiastic zest of life liken to the morning glory that made everyone smile Gloomy day would feel like the sun had cleared it all away Bestowing genuine love upon all.
"Adored daughter of Oswald and Wahanga a Rangi. Loved wife of Albert. Treasured mum of Victor, Hohepa and Wahanga a Rangi. Cherished kuia and mother-in-law, dearest sister, cousin and aunty. Devoted teacher and friend.
Pūmau ki te atua Moe mai rā e te wahine ataahua He aroha mautanga kore"