Today the much-loved Aunty Bea would have been 80.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered to sing hari huritau and unveil her headstone.

September 6 marked the first anniversary of the death of the Rotorua teacher, fundraiser, entertainer, author and family woman Beatrice Tui Louise Yates, known to most as Aunty Bea.

September 11 is her birthday and to mark the occasion more than 100 people gathered at the unveiling of her headstone at Puhirua Urupa, Awahou. It was there they sang her happy birthday.

Aunty Bea Yates died on September 6 last year. Photo / File
Minister Janey Pou said the day was about Aunty Bea and people needed to enjoy

