Today the much-loved Aunty Bea would have been 80.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered to sing hari huritau and unveil her headstone.

September 6 marked the first anniversary of the death of the Rotorua teacher, fundraiser, entertainer, author and family woman Beatrice Tui Louise Yates, known to most as Aunty Bea.

September 11 is her birthday and to mark the occasion more than 100 people gathered at the unveiling of her headstone at Puhirua Urupa, Awahou. It was there they sang her happy birthday.

Advertisement

Aunty Bea Yates died on September 6 last year. Photo / File

Minister Janey Pou said the day was about Aunty Bea and people needed to enjoy it the way she enjoyed life.

"It's about celebrating the life she had."

Born in Rotorua in1939, Aunty Bea was a proud Te Arawa descendant born and raised in Mourea beside the Ohau Channel.

She was a treasured teacher, giver, fundraiser, entertainer, author and family woman.

In 1993 her massive community efforts were recognised with a Queens Service Medal.

Married to Albert Yates, together they had three children, the late Victor Yates, Hohepa Yates and Wahanga Yates-Wright. The couple also had 11 mokopuna (grandchildren) and 11 mokopuna tuarua (great-grandchildren).

Aunty Bea Yates' funeral. Photo / File

They had been married for 56 years, went to school together and were inseparable.

At the time of her death, after a battle with cancer, she was a Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust trustee.

Advertisement

Their daughter Wahanga Yates-Wright designed the headstone which features a short poem, details of whānau, and a series of photos of Aunty Bea through the years on the front. On the back, there is a photo of Aunty Bea's alter ego Tina Tuna with the words "Simply the best".

The headstone of Beatrice Tui Louise Yates.

Yates-Wright said she knew exactly what the headstone should look like.

"I'm a bit of a photo person and mum loved photos. I had visualised what I wanted at the back, where to place things. I wanted her Ngāti Pikiao side to come through and show her growing as an individual."

After the unveiling attendees went to another location for a singalong.

"Mum was a unique individual. Like a diamond, very rare. And she will be missed by all of Te Arawa and her whānau."

Aunty Bea Yates was a stalwart of the Rotorua community. Photo / File

The headstone

"Beatrice Tui Louise Yates (Nee Grant)

(MNZM, QSM, JP)

11 September 1939 - 6 September 2018

Fondly known as 'Piatarihi', 'Aunty Bea' and 'Tina Tuna'

He rerehua, he huatau, he tōrire

Te kukumetanga o te ate

Te kete aronui kua toro whānuitia

Te ata hāpara

Te whitinga o te rā

Te aroha o kore e mimiti"

Translation:

Alluring, aristocratic and elegant.

An elegance with an inner beauty that captivated hearts of many

Entirety of gifted values imparted to numerous

The enthusiastic zest of life liken to the morning glory that made everyone smile

Gloomy day would feel like the sun had cleared it all away

Bestowing genuine love upon all.

"Adored daughter of Oswald and Wahanga a Rangi. Loved wife of Albert. Treasured mum of Victor, Hohepa and Wahanga a Rangi. Cherished kuia and mother-in-law, dearest sister, cousin and aunty. Devoted teacher and friend.

Pūmau ki te atua

Moe mai rā e te wahine ataahua

He aroha mautanga kore"