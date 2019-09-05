As refreshing as Hawke's Bay Regional Council's improved performance has been this term, much work remains to be done and it would be unfortunate if voters let it slip into its past bad habits.

Having displaced the single focus pro-dam junta with a majority who take a much wider environmental view, voters need to exercise their mandate carefully if they wish that more caring and effective approach to continue.

Yes, they've sold half Napier Port, and as a socialist I fundamentally disagreed with that.

But the sale monies will be going into much-needed protection and enhancement of our at-risk environment,

