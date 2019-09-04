COMMENT:

There was I in the middle of one of my lessons which focused on choosing just the right word for a situation or context.

I was encouraging my pupils to think about the nuances of difference between the words available. A youth stood up and left the room so I thought I should illustrate my point on his return.
As he re-entered the room I fired a volley of synonyms/euphemisms his way: "So you've been to the bathroom, have you? Spent a penny, passed water, relieved yourself, taken a tinkle…."

