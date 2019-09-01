It is my opinion that any person who decides to stand for our council deserves congratulations, at least they have the courage to put their hand up and accept public scrutiny.

I disagree with J Robertson(Letters, August 31) when he says "it is important to know if these candidates have any business acumen".

My list of acumens for a candidate would have business experience well down the list. I prefer to see a demonstration of empathy for people, the ability to recognise the social needs of all sectors of our community, and the ability to see what is needed to help our city stay a good place to live in.

The business viewpoint of profit and loss would come near last.

Advertisement

(Abridged)

John Pakes

Ngongotahā



Think about it

Do you have a warm dry house? Do you have a family living with you or near to you?

Do you have a steady income which provided heating, food and a nice place to live?

Do you enjoy eating out, driving in the countryside, fishing, hunting, travelling to foreign countries or watching TV, listening to the radio, sitting on your lawn on a hot summer day-with perhaps a cool drink?

Do you go to the cinema now and then, or a concert?

When did you last buy a new coat, jacket, short or trousers- last week?

Do you enjoy a coffee mid morning - or a quick sandwich before you go to bed?

Well, that person you walked past the other day, the one you sneered down at in the shop doorway - has none of these, they are homeless.

Advertisement

Maybe not even their fault. Think about it.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz