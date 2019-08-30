In July 1919, peace celebrations to celebrate the end of World War I were held throughout New Zealand, and advice from the government indicated they should be held on Saturday, July 19, Sunday, July 20 and Monday, July 21.

The format announced by the government was to have a Soldiers' Day, a Day of Thanksgiving and a Children's Day.

Some changed the order, or did things differently, like Invercargill that had a "Fallen Footballers Memorial Day". Hastings, Napier, Taradale and Havelock North kept to the format.

