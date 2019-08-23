By Michael Fowler


Aspiring and sitting members of local authorities and other boards have last week put themselves forward for election.

One hundred years ago, in 1919, the Napier mayoralty was a contest between sitting mayor Henry Hill (1849‒1933) and immediate past mayor, and current Member of Parliament (MP) for Napier, John Vigor Brown (1854‒1942).

In that period of local government, elections were held biannually, and Hill's two-year term was coming to an end in May 1919.

Brown, a successful Napier merchant trading under J Vigor Brown & Co, had first been elected in 1898 as a Napier Borough Councillor

