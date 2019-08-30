On July 30, an important piece of legislation which affects many people received a Royal Assent but received little media attention.

It's the Trusts Act 2019. With New Zealand having the highest number of trusts per capita in the world, new landmark legislation has critical implications for the thousands of trustees and many more beneficiaries of these structures.

The recent final assent for the Trusts Act 2019 completes a comprehensive 10-year review by the Law Commission of the original 1956 Trustee Act, meaning this is the most significant change in New Zealand trust law in more than 60 years.

