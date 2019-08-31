Passion for theatre and culture's brought performing arts director full circle to where her glittering career began

It's easer to catch tumbleweed in a gale-force tailwind than snare Cian Elyse White.

Since her appointment as the council's performing arts director she's been a woman on the move, doubling that role with acting, writing and directing commitments she and her production company, Waiti, were already contracted to complete.

With the short te reo Maori film, Daddy's Girl, she wrote and directed, backed by funding from the NZ Film Commission now in the can, Our People's finally managed to grab her -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.