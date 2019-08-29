Rotorua's homes and businesses are filled with spring perfumes this week, after doing their bit for the Cancer Society's Daffodil Day 2019 appeal.

Nearly 400 fresh bunches of daffodils were ordered from the Rotorua branch this year, for $35 each.

Members of Rotorua's Vintage Car Club delivered the flowers on Tuesday.

Bill Skelton hit the streets with his daughter Robyn, in his Austin 7 Chummy.

It's about 90 years old, but it's "still younger" than him, Skelton told the Rotorua Daily Post.

They visited about 22 addresses but Skelton said it allowed him to have quality time with Robyn, and "It is nice just to be able to do something for the people."

"They're always very pleased, I was more than happy to do it."

The irony for Skelton, was that he couldn't smell the bunches - he lost his sense of smell through an illness earlier in his life.

"But Robyn said the car smelled beautiful," he said with a giggle.

"We were lucky it was a fine day, before then it had been blowing a gale."

Tracey Crompton, the Rotorua Cancer Society's Daffodil Day co-ordinator, said the car club's annual contribution "takes the stress of deliveries away from us".

She said there were still a few bunches available to be sold for Daffodil Day today, and tomorrow.

For today's street appeal there will be 160 volunteers across 21 sites fundraising for the Cancer Society.

"We also have lovely student helpers that roam around the likes of the industrial areas where we might not otherwise reach," Crompton said.

The society is hoping to raise $720,000 across the Bay of Plenty in this year's campaign.

"The Cancer Society totally relies on donations and volunteers, basically the more we have, the more quality care we can provide to our clients," Crompton said.

Daffodil Day

• Those interested in volunteering for preparations and street appeal collections should visit the www.daffodilday.org.nz website.

• Donations can be made at www.daffodilday.org.nz , at any ANZ branch during this month, or during the street appeal on August 30.