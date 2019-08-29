Rotorua's homes and businesses are filled with spring perfumes this week, after doing their bit for the Cancer Society's Daffodil Day 2019 appeal.

Nearly 400 fresh bunches of daffodils were ordered from the Rotorua branch this year, for $35 each.

Members of Rotorua's Vintage Car Club delivered the flowers on Tuesday.

Bill Skelton hit the streets with his daughter Robyn, in his Austin 7 Chummy.

It's about 90 years old, but it's "still younger" than him, Skelton told the Rotorua Daily Post.

They visited about 22 addresses but Skelton said it allowed him to have quality time with Robyn, and

