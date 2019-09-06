

There is still a long way to go when it comes to protecting Ahuriri Estuary, but for its "fairy godmother" there is a hope that did not exist five years ago.

Isabel Morgan, who has worked protecting the environment not only in Napier, but across New Zealand, has been honoured with a seat and plaque at the Westshore Wildlife Reserve, near Hawke's Bay Airport.

The seat looks out over the environment Morgan dedicated her life to protecting.

As well as the official honour, Morgan was dubbed the "fairy godmother" of the estuary, by Napier City Council environmental solutions manager Cameron Burton.

"I was carrying out some additional summer sampling in the Pandora Pond in a weekend over summer.

"I had my kids with me, and they were asking me about the reasons for doing this.

"I mentioned to the children there is this amazing woman who had done so much for the estuary, and they said 'Dad, is she like the fairy godmother of the estuary'?"

Morgan's response? She said she had been called many things over her years, but fairy godmother was pretty nice.

Burton said Morgan had been a very big voice over the years.

Isabel Morgan and Forest & Bird Napier branch chairman David Belcher during the ceremony to honour Morgan with a seat. Photo / Warren Buckland

"She has been the spokesperson for the estuary, which it has never had before.

"Because of that, it really spurs other people and other organisations into action."

He said although action had been slow-coming, Morgan's advocacy had created the current traction in protecting the estuary.

"It is time now, and we are getting traction and moving forward, we've got a dedicated team, we've got funding, and we've got a plan in place, so it's about actioning all of those steps now, to address what she's been speaking of for all these years."

Morgan's journey in conservation began when she joined Forest & Bird in 1953, the organisation's Napier branch chairman, David Belcher, said.

"She became interested in the campaign to create more national parks."

Morgan created a Napier junior group of Forest & Bird in 1967, recruiting 30 children by placing an advertisement in the newspaper.

Belcher said her school teaching career helped her communicate with the young, and many people involved with the junior group went on to become members of Forest & Bird.

"This group grew over time, and introduced many children to an appreciation of nature.

"She retained the leadership of this group for the next 42 years, up until 2009."

Napier City councillor Claire Hague with Isabel Morgan during the ceremony. Photo / Warren Buckland

Morgan also helped form the Kiwi Conservation Club in 1989, the current national children's section of Forest & Bird.

She has been a branch committee member for the Napier branch of Forest & Bird since 1966, and was chairwoman for 26 years.

She is most well known around Napier for her work campaigning to stop development that would negatively affect Ahuriri Estuary.

In 1981, she was one of the founding members and chairwoman of the Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society, established to prevent marina development plans in the estuary.

Since then, the group has played pivotal roles in protecting the estuary and the Westshore Wildlife Reserve, including working with NZTA on environmental protection during construction of the State Highway 2-Watchman Rd intersection near Hawke's Bay Airport.

Hannah Ludlow and Cameron Burton from Napier City Council's environmental solutions team check stormwater pipes leading to the estuary. Photo / File

In 2007 Morgan was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for her work in conservation.

Napier City councillor Claire Hague, who at the time of the seat ceremony on August 28 was acting Mayor, said Morgan was committed, feisty and passionate.

"Man, has she kept us on our toes.

"Napier City Council, I will say right upfront, has not always been active in making sure the estuary is always protected from the negative effects of urbanisation.

"We are recognising that now ... Isabel has helped us and other organisations to get our collective act together."

Hague said she had absolutely no doubt Morgan would continue to keep NCC honest.

As for Morgan, she said she was "quite overwhelmed and very honoured" having a seat dedicated to her.

She said today, she is a lot more hopeful about the future of the estuary than she was five years ago.

"I think everyone is becoming more aware of the need to take care of the environment."