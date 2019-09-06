There is still a long way to go when it comes to protecting Ahuriri Estuary, but for its "fairy godmother" there is a hope that did not exist five years ago.

Isabel Morgan, who has worked protecting the environment not only in Napier, but across New Zealand, has been honoured with a seat and plaque at the Westshore Wildlife Reserve, near Hawke's Bay Airport.

The seat looks out over the environment Morgan dedicated her life to protecting.

As well as the official honour, Morgan was dubbed the "fairy godmother" of the estuary, by Napier City Council environmental solutions manager Cameron

