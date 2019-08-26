Furrowed brows and beads of sweat showed what words cannot - the tension, the fear, the thirst. A battle of epic proportions was seen as 157 armies went head to head in Lynmore yesterday. For some, it was their first time while others knew the grounds all too well. But who will be crowned victorious?

Minds instead of swords were sharpened as 157 children from Rotorua battled it out at the Chess Power Regional Tournaments in the Lynmore Primary School gym yesterday.

Twenty-five players were rookies, 97 were juniors and 35 were intermediate and seniors.

Chessmaster Bruce Pollard said the game was growing in popularity and taught transferable life skills such as thinking before moving and the consequences of actions.

He said the tournament had more than 100 entries for the first time due to word of mouth and more young people realising they enjoyed it.

Sitting eye-to-eye, the hall of warriors, which was bustling just seconds before, went quiet as Pollard gave his final instructions.

The tension was strong as opponents shook hands over the board.

Rotorua Primary's Hinewai Nelson, 10 (left) and St Michael's Tixian Mangalinden (9) have their game faces on. Photo / Stephen Parker

A pause before the buttons on the clocks next to the boards were pressed, starting the timer.

Like any battle, time is of the essence and each competitor is given 15 minutes of "thinking time" per game.

The minutes are precious as the "touch move" rule means a piece must be moved if touched.

Sunset Primary School's Api Poihipipi-Haira, 10, loved being the captain of his army on the black and white battlefield.

He wanted to win and he would use all his might and strategy to put another win under his belt.

"Checkmate" was something which sat in the back of his mind as he sat opposite his opponent. One of his personal favourite moves was using the knight for a distraction.

The school's kaiwhakahaere Charles Soutar said chess was something different.

Sunset Primary School's Api Poihipipi-Haira, 10, at the Rotorua chess interschool competition. Photo / Stephen Parker

"It's about a single person, it's not in a team so it's about inner strength," he said.

The tournament ran from 9am to 2.30pm, meaning participants also had to be tactical about food rations.

Fruit and chips were what Rotorua Primary School's Maddison Mabey, 11, had packed for the day.

Like her moves, this was a calculated decision, as it could provide the energy she needed and pick her up if she felt she would hit a slump.

Toby Truong, 10, from the same school had sandwiches and stressed good food throughout the day was "very important".

He played against Mabey in a short-lived fourth round and his bishop came out the champion fighter knocking her king down.

This earned him a shield-shaped badge called the Brave Bishop, one of the badges awarded for a certain move with a particular piece.

Unlike Mabey, who had butterflies going into a tournament, Truong felt "enthusiastic", which he said was the attitude he needed to get back to nationals. A victory he had only tasted once.

Lynmore School's Cooper Ellwood, 7, showing you're never to young to be the captain of an army. Photo / Stephen Parker

Although no blood had fallen and no tears were shed, the tournament brought on triumph as well as disappointment and defeat.

The next event will be the social Sarapu Cup on September 15 which is held once a month.

Winners

Rookie

Gold: Connor Crater, Lynmore Primary School C

Silver: Tuhoe O'Brien, TKKM o Te Koutu B

Bronze: Tahu Perry, Kaharoa School A

Junior

Gold: Max Slack, Lynmore Primary School, A

Silver: Dante Reihana, Rotorua Primary School, POC

Bronze: Michael de Lore, Rotorua Mindplus A

Intermediate/Senior

Gold: Mathieu Coulombe, John Paul College B

Silver: Jarahn Pirika, Rotorua Intermediate School POC

Bronze: Tj Lee, Kaitao Intermediate A