It's a growing thing

For Ōpōtiki locals, the first Sunday in August was ideal for parking up in bed. Heavy showers, wind, and — at least for the eastern Bay of Plenty coast — chilly.

"But no," said Jim Robinson, executive officer of Motu Trails Charitable Trust

"Over 30 people ignored the unpleasant weather forecast and turned out to a planting day on the Dunes Trail, just east of Opotiki."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Over a couple of hours, close to a thousand plants and trees were successfully dug in.

"The key species of the day was harakeke or flax, selected to preserve the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.