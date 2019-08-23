On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I got married when I was 18, and by the time I was 21 I had three children. I really didn't have time to go to the festivals.
"Occasionally I used to take my children to watch the parade when they were young."
She believes the festival now isn't like it used to be back in her days. Certainly it's calmed down since the '60 became famous for its so-called 'riot'.
The float parade had been cancelled because of wet weather and this, combined with an influx of young people in the city centre, overcrowding in hotels and overbearing crowd-control tactics (like the use of fire-hoses) created a situation where fights readily broke out.
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Ellen Jillings gave a big smile to the cameras when she was picked as the first Hastings Blossom Queen in 1953, and hasn't stopped smiling since. Video Warren Buckland.
Moral panic in the wake of this incident inflated it in the popular imagination to a full-scale riot instigated by rebellious young people.
It probably wasn't actually as bad as that, she says.
"I did hear about a scuffle in 1960 when they had to hose people down. I believe it was young people, full of booze who got carried away", she laughs.
Ellen says the festival could never cause the same emotions today.
"There is not that much interest in it as there used to be like when it started and the first few years.
"[Back then] virtually when the parade was over they would be making flower decorations for the next year's festival."
Ellen's daughter Diane Kahuroa said dancing had continued to play a part in her life, no matter what she went through.
"She was an accomplished dancer back then and she still dances as an 80 year-old.
"She's always been a competitive woman and always been a dancer."
Ellen said she started Scottish dancing but because of her "bad shoulders" she could not continue.
"I do line dancing now because they don't require the use of my arms. I also belong to the athletic society. My name is on the cup somewhere.
"I love music, movement and light exercise. I have rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which makes it hard to do much else."
The 2019 Hastings Blossom Parade will be held on September 14.