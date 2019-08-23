My name is Cira, I like kebabs dripping in barbecue sauce and indulging in a couple of wines with my mates at the weekend. I have the upper-body strength of a seal and your grandmother can probably outrun me. But this little seal is beginning to see little biceps. I've just finished the fifth week of the hyped-up F45 8-week challenge.

Last Sunday panic began to set in after I missed a week and a half of classes following my back injury in week two.

And nearly two weeks is a lot when you're doing the F45 eight-week

Sunday's class: Renegade