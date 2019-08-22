Ever since the motocross track within the TECT All Terrain Park opened in February 2015 it has continuously been developed with the Tauranga Motorcycle Club setting their sights on hosting a major national event. Four years on the club, which is based at the site, is excited to have achieved just that, reaching a major milestone to host one of New Zealand's biggest motocross events next year. The event will see some of the best age-group dirt bike riders battle it out at the TECT All Terrain Park - one of New Zealand's newest motocross facilities.

Tauranga Motorcycle Club has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.