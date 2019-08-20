As Tauranga's population continues to balloon, residents are becoming increasingly concerned at the speed of traffic on busy residential roads. Already this month there have been two petitions presented to Tauranga City Council. Reporter Kiri Gillespie finds out why, what is being done about the city's speed limits, and which road speeds are considered unsafe by a new data tool.

A "stalled" speed review of key Tauranga arterial routes is likely to begin as soon as next month.

The confirmation of the review came as a petition calling for a lower speed limit for Pyes Pa Rd was presented to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Explore the interactive map