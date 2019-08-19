Speed limits on parts of some Bay of Plenty highways are under review, the New Zealand Transport Agency announced today.

The stretches of road under review are along parts of State Highway 33 and State Highway 30, between Okere Falls and Rotokawa Rd, and through Paengaroa.

According to the NZTA, the review comes as an effort to save lives and reduce the number of serious crashes on these roads.

The agency said five people had died and 26 people were seriously injured in crashes on these roads in the last ten years.

NZTA acting director of regional relationships Ross I'Anson said no matter what caused a crash, speed could be the difference between walking away or being carried away.

"While we are making State Highway 33 safer with improvements like wide centrelines and road safety barriers, lower speeds through to Rotokawa Rd will further help prevent deaths and serious injuries," he said.

The proposals include reducing the speed limit through Paengaroa and the Okere Falls area to 60km/h, Okere Falls Rd south to Waipuna Bay from 100km/h to 80 km/h, and Waipuna Bay, through Mourea, to Okawa Bay reduced to a 60km/h.

Okawa Bay to Tikitere and Tikitere to Rotokawa could both see a reduction from 100km/h to 80km/h.

Between SH33 and SH30, an intersection speed zone would have the speed limit temporarily lowered to 60km/h when people are turning right into or out of SH30 east.

The NZTA is now asking for public feedback about proposals to change the speed limits in these areas.

l'Anson said local experience and knowledge of the roads was useful and feedback from residents and communities was valuable.

Consultation on the speed limit review is open from August 19 to September 16 on the NZTA website.