Debate is heating up between Pāpāmoa residents keen to have the speed limit reduced on a busy arterial route and others who don't see the point. Supporters of a petition calling for a drop in the Tara Rd speed limit will be heard in Tauranga City Council today where they will explain their concerns for the safety of motorists. Reporter Kiri Gillespie talks to Pāpāmoa residents and Tara Rd users to find out how far-reaching the concern really is.

Popular Pāpāmoa commuter thoroughfare Tara Rd is an accident waiting to happen, say people petitioning to have its speed limit slashed.

