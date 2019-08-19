It is a great shame that so many people in Rotorua-including the current council - have such an awful way of looking at dogs.

We were in Sydney in March, up around the residential parts you see people walking dogs, taking them into cafes and parks and markets, dogs that are on leads, clean, well behaved, and friendly.

Here in Rotorua dogs are treated in a totally different manner.

One element of the population believe dogs are for a "macho image" and treat the poor things as if they and the dogs were both feral, the city does not allow

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Parking concerns

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.