It is a great shame that so many people in Rotorua-including the current council - have such an awful way of looking at dogs.

We were in Sydney in March, up around the residential parts you see people walking dogs, taking them into cafes and parks and markets, dogs that are on leads, clean, well behaved, and friendly.

Here in Rotorua dogs are treated in a totally different manner.

One element of the population believe dogs are for a "macho image" and treat the poor things as if they and the dogs were both feral, the city does not allow dogs at all - a which is a pity, all they have to do is educate people to clean up after them.

Advertisement

In Sydney, you never see poo on the pavements.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Parking concerns

I hope the incoming councillors will have the insight to understand that the new parking system is difficult to understand, inconvenient, annoying, and affecting CBD businesses.

What is the reason for two zones - blue and green? Did you know that you can't transfer leftover time from one zone to the other?

I often see vacant parking places in the CBD in places that require payment. My friends tell me it is just too much trouble to park hence they don't make casual trips to town.

The council website suggests one reason for installing the new system is that many other cities in NZ are using this system – are we just "keeping up with the Joneses"?

(Abridged)

Delight Gartlein

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz