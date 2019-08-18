As a subscriber to the Rotorua Daily Post for nearly 50 years, and with an avid interest of current affairs over most of my 93 years, I object to recent editorials by Mike Hosking because of his disparagement of our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's activities.

In particular his recent criticism of her visit to the Tokelaus, "she ran for Tokelau" (Opinion, August 14), and "I don't know what is going on with the Pacific" and "... she has skived off to Samoa and Tokelau for another week" (Opinion, August 1).

Since 1926, Tokelau has been an integral part of our New Zealand nation, and has relied on our two-way communication and aid.

In my view, such ill-founded petty, political remarks by Hosking do an injustice to the many thousands of Tokelauns domiciled here and in Tokelau. It denigrates the friendship and assistance, and sacrifices New Zealand extends to it's Pacific neighbours.

Tokelau is grateful for this continuing assistance over the years, an example is the cenotaph at Magiagi cemetery in Apia subscribed for by the Tokelauns in gratitude to the seven RNZAF airmen who lost their lives on an aid mission to Tokelau in 1950 (my brother was one of those airmen.)

David Daniel

Lynmore



A simple trolley courtesy

A commodity we all use at least once a week, in my case once a fortnight.

I always take my trolley back to the trolley bay – like most respectable citizens do.

Sadly, however, there are those in the community who go beyond the trolley bays and think nothing of blatantly walking off the premises.

On Monday, I passed three, young, fit looking, adults wheeling a trolley towards a motel on Fenton St.

I so wanted to ask them why they had taken the trolley, but fear of being subjected to expletives that would have burnt my ears, I didn't.

But, what I did do was phone the supermarket that owned two trolleys that were abandoned further up Fenton St and the one around the corner in Ward Ave.

I spoke with a manager who told me they do send a van out, when abandoned trolleys have been reported.

I know I am not the only person who is outraged about this.

I have three solutions: One, put a sign on each trolley "A fine of $500 will incur should this trolley go off site"; two, install an electronic device to every trolley that sends out a loud whistle when taken off the site; and three, is to do what a large shop does down in Palmerston North, an electric circuit locks the wheels of the trolleys.

I know it would mean spending a few dollars but in the long run I'm sure it would save thousands.

And, just think how much tidier our streets would look.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

