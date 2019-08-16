All the gnashing of teeth and wailing about the causes of damp homes and the consequent health issues that we are bombarded with almost every day on the news can be laid firmly at the doorstep of what in my opinion are the greedy power companies.

Not the landlords nor low wages but because New Zealand houses were designed to be heated with cheap electricity.

No amount of insulation is going to help unless you can heat the house. New Zealand has an abundance of energy resources - hydro, geothermal, wind and sorry, but about 500 years of coal.

We don't need to import fuel so why are we paying so much for our electricity?

So New Zealand, wake up and see the real cause of damp homes. (Abridged)

Andy Watson

Rotorua



Impractical design



I used to be able to drive south along Ranolf St in the Glenholme area and to avoid hindering following traffic, pull over to the left as I slowed to turn into one of the side streets.

Now I am confronted with the kerb, just before each intersection, jutting out into the lane already narrowed because of the construction of the wide concrete cycleway.

I cannot understand why such an impractical design has been constructed.

A similar situation exists at the narrow Tarawera Rd entrance to Neil Hunt Park.

It is hazardous to vehicles turning into the park because of following vehicles accelerating up the hill and being reluctant to ease off for vehicles which have to make that turn very slowly.

Ronald Mayes

Rotorua



Debt level an issue



Our local body elections are under way, and it is immediately obvious that the debt level of our city is going to be a major talking point.

There is only one voice that we all should listen to in regards as to what is going to happen with debt. His name is Adrian Orr and he is the governor of our Reserve Bank.

He is the only one who can make things happen. There is an old saying that if you put two economists in a room by themselves you will get an argument.

Those candidates running for our council who are using our debt level as a political tool, and that is the only reason that they are calling it, are simply adding to the noise. (Abridged)

John Pakes

Ngongotahā



Let's slow road down

Koutu Rd needs more measures to keep traffic at safe speeds.

Young families and pedestrians continue to be at risk on the Kawaha Pt section of Koutu Rd.

This thoroughfare is a popular bypass of the Fairy Springs Rd.

Let's slow Koutu Rd down so the only thing gaining pace are the qualities of life for its people.

John Henry

Koutu

