It is no surprise that bus usage has declined (News, August 12).

The slow route through town and the mall has added to the time spent on the bus.

The buses should revert to the old route, circling the city with stops in Amohau, Fenton, Arawa and Pukuatua Streets plus have time to add some route extension in the suburbs.

This change would also help restore the city centre by giving better access.

Advertisement

In off-peak periods the buses could run half-hourly.

These changes and parking problems may encourage better patronage.

Alan Deverson

Rotorua



Houses as tradable commodities

The current generation of young parents are raising their children in cheap motel units instead of homes, while the weekly bill goes to the taxpayer.

This is because houses, in my view, are tradable commodities that belong exclusively to speculators and the elderly.

Today's kids grow up knowing only temporary shelter, never having lived in their own house. The reason is that the Government isn't doing its job, which is to govern. (Abridged)

GJ Philip

Taupō

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz