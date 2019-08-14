It is no surprise that bus usage has declined (News, August 12).

The slow route through town and the mall has added to the time spent on the bus.

The buses should revert to the old route, circling the city with stops in Amohau, Fenton, Arawa and Pukuatua Streets plus have time to add some route extension in the suburbs.

This change would also help restore the city centre by giving better access.

In off-peak periods the buses could run half-hourly.

These changes and parking problems may encourage better patronage.

Alan Deverson
Rotorua

Houses as tradable commodities

