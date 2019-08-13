Too may cooks spoil the broth and too many judges spoil a show.

That's what I thought anyway as I watched the grand finale of My Kitchen Rules on Monday night.

For the 10th anniversary of the show someone decided it would be a fun thing to have 10 judges in the final instead of the usual six.

So the finalist teams of Ibby and Romel and Matt and Luke not only had to please the show's usual judges Pete Evans and Manu Feildel, they also had to sell their dishes to eight more people.

It could have worked if the judges weren't, in my opinion, competing against each other to see who could come up with the best description of the food.

For me the show was all about what the finalists could produce. It has been a long hard fought battle with one drama after another. So to get to final night and have to listen to 10 judges was disappointing.

I don't usually watch "reality TV" and I haven't watched every single episode of this season's My Kitchen Rules, however I was looking forward to this episode with the five course cook off with $250,000 prize money and title of 2019 MKR Champions up for grabs.

I didn't make it to the end of programme because the judges annoyed me so much, instead I used Mr Google to see who won.

If the show lasts for another 10 years I certainly won't be watching the final of that one — imagine having 20 judges.

Anyway enough of that — now I'm going to go from cooking to gardening.

Daffodils are one of my favourite flowers and I'm certain I'm not alone there. The bright yellow flowers signal the beginning of spring. It reminds us that the days are getting longer and the days warmer.

Frimley Park in Hastings has a beautiful show of daffodils for everyone to enjoy.

However on Saturday when I went to the park to watch my grandson play soccer I could not believe how many people had picked bunches of daffodils.

The soccer fields are packed every Saturday with players and supporters which is fantastic to see. But the flowers are planted and tended by the council for everyone to enjoy. Helping yourself to a big bunch to take home is really not on.

I've also heard that people do the same thing with the lavender near Hereworth School in Havelock North. Just help themselves, breaking off stems.

Both the Napier and Hastings councils do a fantastic job of keeping our twin cities' gardens and parks looking inviting and beautiful.

I'm pretty sure they would like the plants left where they are for everyone to enjoy.

There are of course places you can go to pick daffodils. In just over two weeks time Taniwha Daffodils (SH2 just 45 minutes south of Hastings) opens its gates in the beautiful Central Hawke's Bay as part of the Spring Fling. The 10ha of parkland, trees, ponds, art and wildlife, with more than 1000 varieties of daffodils is open every day during September.

And while you do have to pay for the pleasure of picking the daffodils, it's not expensive and the proceeds go to Plunket.

Great cause and wonderful family outing.

Linda Hall is Hawke's Bay Today's premium content editor.