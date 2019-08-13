We are told the Lakefront upgrade is needed if Rotorua is to remain an international tourist destination (Letters, August 7) but the lakefront has never been a major attraction.

If it becomes one will tourists on tight schedules choose a free lakefront boardwalk over paid entry to another attraction? How does that help local tourist operators?

The $40 million upgrade will not directly generate income and unless tourism recovers from its current downward trend may not be value for money. So how will its success or failure be measured?

If the cycleway is an indication there will

Waterfront vote for citizens

