We are told the Lakefront upgrade is needed if Rotorua is to remain an international tourist destination (Letters, August 7) but the lakefront has never been a major attraction.

If it becomes one will tourists on tight schedules choose a free lakefront boardwalk over paid entry to another attraction? How does that help local tourist operators?

The $40 million upgrade will not directly generate income and unless tourism recovers from its current downward trend may not be value for money. So how will its success or failure be measured?

If the cycleway is an indication there will be no one on it. Meantime ratepayers could be left paying for a white elephant and ongoing maintenance costs for the next 40 years.

I find this really disturbing as almost half of Rotorua's residents live in poverty, rent and rates are unaffordable and accommodation is scarce because of tourism. Why should a boardwalk take priority over housing and why should our most vulnerable be required to pay for it?



Patricia Hosking

Ngongotahā



Waterfront vote for citizens

There is so much to and fro over the waterfront with very strong views over viability and whether it has public support or not.

With so much at stake would not this be an excellent time to give the citizens of the city the opportunity to have their say?

Just add another line to the voting papers in the coming council elections.

That would give the incoming council a good guideline as to how we all feel.

Alf Hoyle

Rotorua

