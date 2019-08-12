ON THE SAME PAGE

Early Sunday evening I was struck down with the most terrible of afflictions for those of us in the media game - writer's block.

Ordinarily that's the time of week I gather my notes, one of Mrs P's world-famous-in-our-house cuppas and head for my office.

An hour or so later all the creative juices this two-finger typist can muster have done their job and you have a perfectly cooked column, just the way you like it, for breakfast a day or so later. You don't get it any sooner because NZME likes to keep it in the fridge to mature for a day or so first.

So, that's what usually happens.

Advertisement

Unfortunately this week the juices a'la creative went on strike and even Mrs P's coffee couldn't coax my two index fingers - I like to call them Picker and Pointer - into action either.

I was sitting there staring glumly at the screen, wondering if this was the end of the road after 39-and-a-half years in the job and whether my dad was right all along and I should have joined him and become a panel beater, when Mrs P's phone rang.

Apparently the caller was doing the rounds to let The Girls know a major shopping opportunity was afoot.

Avocados have been very expensive in supermarkets this year. Photo / File

It seems there is a place near where we live (legal and all above board I should add) where avocados are less than half the price of some of the big supermarket outlets. Naturally this had sent Mrs P and her mates into a frenzy. The item in question simply had to be purchased. There was no time to waste.

I nodded in agreement as Mrs P breathlessly relayed the detail of the phone conversation.

Fine, I thought. Go for it. Just leave me here to work out what I'm going to write this week.

Unfortunately I misread the intent of the story being passed on. Apparently she wanted me to go and do the deal. Right now.

Naturally with such a seemingly hot deal on the table, regardless of whether we actually needed avocados or not, I knew resistance was futile so I mumbled something about being busy and needing to write a column as I grabbed my car keys and headed for the door.

It was only a 20-minute round trip but I have to admit I did it basically on auto pilot, my mind scrambling to come up with something to share with you over the breakfast table dear reader.

I got the avocados, paid for them and returned to the car, still without the foggiest idea as I reversed out of my parking space.

Advertisement

Then something came to me. Or to put it another way I hit something. It was a shopping trolley and I bowled it.

As far as I'm concerned it failed to give way and/or should not have been parked where it was so it wasn't my fault but the upshot was a slight dent and a few scratches in my rear end.

Previous experience tells me even small dents and scratches can end up costing the equivalent of the gross national product of a small Pacific island nation so Mrs P's hot deal actually ended up quite expensive.

I'm thinking the avocados probably costing somewhere around $150 each.

Oh well, at least the experience gave me something to write about.

But it certainly would have been useful right now if I had become a panel beater like my dad suggested all those years ago.

• Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines. Feel free to share stories to kevin.page@nzme.co.nz