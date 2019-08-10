Paraphrasing John Fitzgerald Kennedy's presidential inauguration speech in January 1961: Ask not what your Rotorua Mountain Bike Club can do for you, ask what you can do for your mountain bike club.

Well, as a starter for 10, you can join: www.mtbclub.org.nz

The cost is a tiny percentage of what you spent on your bike. Or how much you spend on coffee every year, actually…

Then, follow the club on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What do you get in return?

Let's start with quite a large chunk of 180 kilometres of some of the finest mountain

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.