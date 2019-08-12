More than 1000 locals have already signed a newly launched petition pushing the NZ Transport Agency to start four-laning on Te Ngae Rd and to build a safer roundabout at Ngongotahā.

National MP Todd McClay officially released the petition on Friday after a soft launch which gained 1000 signatures. He is confident this is only the beginning.

And mayor Steve Chadwick is on board saying, "it was promised by NZTA and I want it done".

McClay said National committed to upgrading Te Ngae Rd with four lanes up to the airport to help ease congestion, better connect the homes and

