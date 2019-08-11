We are all concerned as a community at the shortage of housing and the scarcity of council-owned flats.

I am aware, as a real estate agent for 53 years, that Rotorua has a healthy population of very rich residents with old money - they do not flaunt it but it is there.

It would not be difficult, given the right guidance, to gather some of these people together with iwi to accumulate enough money to build enough units to house these families.

Council has the land (the essential ingredient), private equity build the units and receive a modest return

Lakefront too expensive

