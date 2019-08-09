Tonight the Rotorua Energy Events Centre will be packed with people and there will be anticipation buzzing in the air as everyone eagerly waits to see 20 locals dance. The ten dance couples for this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice have worked hard over 15 weeks of training, preparing to blow everyone away up on the stage and raise as much money as possible for Rotorua Hospice. Reporter Shauni James finds out how each of the dancers are feeling before show time.

Nervous, excited, proud, amped.

These are just a few of the emotions the 20 brave dancers who will be taking to the stage for Hospice have been feeling over the past couple of days.

This year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice takes place tonight at the Energy Events Centre.

Advertisement

Ten dance couples have been training hard for the past 15 weeks to put on a night of dancing extravaganza.

The event is back in Rotorua for its fourth consecutive year, with a name change.

The goal of the evening is to raise funds to enable Hospice to care for and support more than 420 patients with a terminal illness each year.

Four celebrity judges, Colin Mathura-Jeffree, Kristie Williams, Michelle Langstone and Turanga Merito, will score each couple to determine an overall winner.

Nicola Smallwood, Rotorua Hospice fundraising and marketing manager, said the event had come around so quickly, but all the dancers were ready to put on a fantastic show.

"After 15 weeks of giving up their time, it's a chance for our dancers to put all their hard work on the dance floor.

"I'm so excited for them to be able to showcase all their dedication and effort."

The audio visual team started rigging the lighting from Tuesday, the stage was built by the Energy Events Centre on Wednesday, and then all 160 tables and 1600 chairs got laid out and Event Impressions created the look with their decor.

Advertisement

An Event Impresions staff member works on the decor for the event. Photo / Stephen Parker

"As our biggest fundraising event, we're also hoping to raise $150,000 from the event, so we're looking forward to all the hard work hopefully paying off."

Nicola said there were less than 20 general admission tickets left from more than 2000 tickets.

If they aren't sold out prior there will be door sales, but available seats cannot be guaranteed.

She said the silent auction was now live and a lot of people had already started bidding to support Rotorua Hospice.

"It's a one-night-only show, come and show your support for the 20 amazing individuals who have never danced before and support Rotorua Community Hospice.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2019 dancers - 'How are you feeling about the show on Saturday night?'

Pam Turner and Heinz Fett. Photo / Tracey Scott

Pam Turner:

Very excited but nervous as well. I'm not losing sight of the end goal which is to raise as much money for Hospice as we can. I'm a little bit sad this incredible journey is coming to an end.

Heinz Fett:

Excited and looking forward to it.

Frances Tague and Slade King. Photo / Tracey Scott

Frances Tague and Slade King:

We are feeling amped. Hopefully we can pull it off and do our friends, family, and sponsors proud, and of course have fun.

Thomas Falconer and Zizi Sparks. Photo / Tracey Scott

Zizi Sparks:

I'm not feeling too nervous at this point, but I'm sure the nerves will kick in once I get on stage during dress rehearsals and on the night.

Thomas Falconer:

Excited to finally put these new moves to the test. Zizi and I have worked extremely hard and feel ready for the stage, nervous because I really want to make my grandpa proud!

Caroline Wharton and Crispian Stewart. Photo / Tracey Scott

Caroline Wharton:

Excited and just can't believe it's here. I think it's going to be a great night and everything looks amazing.

Crispian Stewart:

I'm quietly nervous but excited. My daughter is also performing with the Amjazz group in the opening number, so I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with her.

Cherie Harpur and Jeff Anderson. Photo / Tracey Scott

Cherie Harpur:

I'm a little bit nervous which I guess is to be expected, but overall I'm super excited and I feel privileged to be on this journey. It's such a great cause.

Jeff Anderson:

Pretty excited to be honest, I can't wait. It's been three months of hard work and it's finally here. I'm excited, but it almost doesn't feel real either.

Kristina Crouch and Kereti Rautangata. Photo / Tracey Scott

Kristina Crouch:

I'm feeling overwhelmed, and humbled to be able to dance.

Kereti Rautangata:

I'm feeling quite calm about it, we've done the work now. We just want to turn up, stand in the light and shine.

Justin Hutton and Lisa Pauling. Photo / Tracey Scott

Lisa Pauling:

I'm super excited and ready to have lots of fun on the night.

Justin Hutton:

It's been an amazing journey with an awesome bunch of people. I'm exited and nervous, I just want to get up there now.

Laura Vaughan and Bryce Morris. Photo / Tracey Scott

Bryce Morris:

Nervous, but ready to knock your socks off.

Laura Vaughan:

I'm super excited and proud of everyone, but I'm also so nervous.

Philly Angus and Aaron Willoughby. Photo / Tracey Scott

Philly Angus:

Really excited, it's going to be a phenomenal show. We've got 10 amazing couples who have put their heart and soul into their dances. I'm looking forward to it, there's a little bit of nerves.

Aaron Willoughby:

I feel great, I'm just excited and have got no nerves at all which is weird.

Polly Delfim and Rawiri Bhana. Photo / Tracey Scott

Polly Delfim:

I'm excited, there has been a build up of excitement for the last 15 weeks, but I am also nervous. We all care about the outcome, we want it to be an amazing event as it is every year so Hospice can continuing holding it and raising money for the cause.

Rawiri Bhana:

I'm feeling a mix of emotions - proud I get to dance in front of my mum, my partner and whānau, but sad that my brother who passed away two weeks ago won't be there to watch me, but hopefully will be watching over me.