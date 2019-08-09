You're better off buying a house in most Rotorua suburbs than renting, according to new figures.

A breakdown of where it's cheaper to buy than rent, carried out by OneRoof and its data partner Valocity, has showed Rotorua is the third most affordable property ownership city in New Zealand, behind Invercargill and Whanganui.

The figures compared the monthly mortgage repayment on a median sale price for more than 900 suburbs across the country, excluding areas with less than 20 rentals and 30 sales, and assumed an interest rate of 5 per cent on a 30-year term with a 20 per

