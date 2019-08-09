Your editorial "It's time to get tough with Aussie lawbreakers" (Opinion, August 5) highlights some excellent issues which sadly are somewhat one sided.

In the same issue is Bryan Gould's excellent column about Boris Johnson and Donald Trump ... sadly it is unlikely the President will read it, but hopefully some who support him here will.

Both columns make me thank my lucky stars that we live in New Zealand.

(Abridged)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anne Foale
Rotorua

Still waiting for answers

I was delighted to receive a letter from our regional council the other day.

Ah

Related articles:

Boundaries needed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Housing headache

Is it English?

Have they been there?