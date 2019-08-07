To the thousands of messages on social media, the cards and flowers received by Denise and I since I announced my retirement from the Rotorua Lakes Council has been overwhelming.

After 33 years of service, to think I made a difference for many is heartening and to Rotorua Daily Post reporter Kelly Makiha, who approached the story about my health and my decision with such love and empathy, thank you so much.

To my council colleagues and staff, professional colleagues and our friends, sincere thanks, your support its been amazing.

Councillor Charles Sturt
Rotorua

