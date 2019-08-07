To the thousands of messages on social media, the cards and flowers received by Denise and I since I announced my retirement from the Rotorua Lakes Council has been overwhelming.

After 33 years of service, to think I made a difference for many is heartening and to Rotorua Daily Post reporter Kelly Makiha, who approached the story about my health and my decision with such love and empathy, thank you so much.

To my council colleagues and staff, professional colleagues and our friends, sincere thanks, your support its been amazing.

Councillor Charles Sturt

Rotorua



Football memories

A few weeks ago I went to a memorial service for a well known football referee Bert Milne who passed away in Auckland in early July.

Now Bert was a very proud Scotsman who came from Dunfermline.

In the 60s the Bay of Plenty had three good "Scots" refs, the other two were from Kawerau, Dave Turnbull and Dave Allan.

It was a time when players and referees mixed, had a laugh and a bit of "craic" over a few pints after the game.

Bert was also a watchmaker and after working for Parker's Jeweler opened up his own shop.

It was good to see a lot of old football faces at the service and a couple of old referees who were only kids when Bert was refereeing, namely Keven Jenkin and Neil McCready.

RIP, Bert.

Clive Phillips

Rotorua

Advertisement

