It makes sense. If you have a winning formula, why change?

This must definitely be the case with the Green Parrot Café in Wellington. It opened its doors in 1926 and when I recently visited, is still going strong. People often refer to it as Winston Peters' Café, his favourite haunt, he's known for enjoying the dining experience.

Well good for him. People return to a restaurant when they know they will have a good meal and get value for money too.

New Zealand First Party leader Winston Peters at one of his favourite haunts, the Green Parrot Cafe in Wellington. Photo / File
On the midweek night I was there, my group numbered eight people, the place was humming with out-of-towners

