Fifteen weeks ago their moves ranged from sprinkler to jazz hands but now they can jive, spin and lift their respective partners around the dancefloor. There are just two more sleeps for the 20 locals who will take the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice stage but who are the professional dancers behind these locals making it all happen? Reporter Leah Tebbutt sits down with dancing tutors Elly-Ann Pritchard, Troy Smith and Glen Law to uncover the magic they have sprinkled on the once two-left-footed dancers.
There is no question about the commitment of the professional dancers who have been behind thescenes for the past 15 weeks turning 20 locals into dancing stars.
Both Elly-Ann Pritchard and Troy Smith commute after work to make their three-hour practices, then travel an hour or more home again.
That's because they are busy teaching 10 teams made up of 20 locals with no dance experience who are learning routines for Rotorua Hospice's biggest annual fundraiser, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.
She said it was to easy for those "types" of dancers to do exactly what she asked but she enjoyed the journey of working with dancers who, for whatever reason, were not capable of completing a triple spin ending with the left leg around the partner's neck from the get-go.
"One of the things about being a dance teacher is you have to have 100 ways to teach but the student might not be able to get it so you have to find 101 ways."