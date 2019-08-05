I was sorry to read of Charles Sturt's health issues (News, August 2) and his decision to stand down from the council.

I thank Charles for his friendship over the years. He has always been approachable and helpful to the man in the street.

Congratulations Charles for your achievements and efforts and what better recommendation could Steve Chadwick have than Charles' opinion?

Well done for Te Arawa, Charles.

He joins the ranks of other dedicated people who have served the city like Murray Linton, John Keaney, Mrs Steve Chadwick and Graham Hall.

Best wishes, Charles and Denise. We were never

Wonderful concert

