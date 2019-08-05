I was sorry to read of Charles Sturt's health issues (News, August 2) and his decision to stand down from the council.

I thank Charles for his friendship over the years. He has always been approachable and helpful to the man in the street.

Congratulations Charles for your achievements and efforts and what better recommendation could Steve Chadwick have than Charles' opinion?

Well done for Te Arawa, Charles.

He joins the ranks of other dedicated people who have served the city like Murray Linton, John Keaney, Mrs Steve Chadwick and Graham Hall.

Best wishes, Charles and Denise. We were never in doubt of who we would vote for with you always there, Charles.

Thanks also for your support of youngsters for the council.

Alan Lord

Rotorua



Wonderful concert

What a wonderful treat for those who attended "A Gift of Music" concert at Western Heights High School in memory of Michael Pilaar.

Everybody seemed to leave with smiling faces, and although the day was cold and wet at times, the outing was worth it.

The items presented by these young people were excellent, as was the organisation, where everything appeared to run smoothly.

Cast members in the Gift of Music; a variety concert proceeds to Michael Pilaar Memorial Music Fund at Western Heights High School. Photo / File

Some of us don't often have the opportunity to see young people perform locally, and to me, it was all sheer pleasure. There is obviously a lot of youthful talent around.

Congratulations to all performers and organisers, and we will look forward to next year.

A N Christie

Rotorua

