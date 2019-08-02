Mountain bikers can dance.

For proof see next Saturday's Harcourts Dancing with Hospice. This is a highlight of the Rotorua social calendar helping raise funds for palliative care in the community.

General admission tickets are available at rotoruahospice.co.nz. You can also register for a superb online auction (featuring a guitar signed by the Rolling Stones) and make a donation to Hospice on the same website.

Among the line-up from the mountain bike community: Philly Angus (marketer for Caper's Epicurean and Women's riding at Cyclezone and voice of Crankworx Rotorua and other events), Frances Tague (physiotherapist at Te Ngae Physiotherapy and Pilates), Thomas Falconer (video producer, In the Frame) and Jeff Anderson (bike builder at Jeffson).

Busy people with busy lives with work and family and still giving up time for a terrific cause.

"We've backed off biking through the journey, primarily due to other commitments, but also not wanting to be carrying an injury and we're all excited about getting back in the forest once it's over," they all agree.

"Our dancing family is very similar to our mountain biking community and, although we are competitive, we want each other to succeed and do well."

They are enthusiastically embracing the opportunity. Some aspects are familiar and all four see a cross over between mountain biking and dancing – with camaraderie, fitness, motivation, balance, discipline and passion topping the list.

Some things are unfamiliar, "pinch me is this really happening" moments, stepping outside of comfort zones.

"Because I'm dancing," says Philly Angus. "Not down a trail that I know and love in our beautiful Whakarewarewa Forest, but on a stage, in front of a massive crowd, who've paid to come and watch us dance….at times it can feel overwhelming"

However, the rewards are very satisfying.

"All of us are trying our very best to put together a routine that we're proud of and deliver an incredible show for an incredible cause," she continues. "Similar to riding with the girl gang and you're all nailing a technical part of trail…the stoke is high." Dancing has proved just as addictive.

"When you add Rotorua Community Hospice into the mix, and the incredible work they do in our city for our people at one of the hardest life moments, it's a small sacrifice that we'd all be willing to make, again."

This isn't an event the 20 competing dancers can turn up to on the night. They committed to three months, three days a week of hard training.

"All our team at Hospice appreciate the hours of dedication," says Hospice chief executive, Jonathon Hagger. "There're lots of ups and downs as they prepare for the big night including laughs, injuries, sickness and bereavements. We appreciate that these volunteers are keeping the kaupapa of supporting Hospice as the central focus".

Like the mountain bike community, Rotorua Community Hospice relies heavily on volunteer support.

"Our focus is on helping patients to live every moment," he adds. "That means assisting patients and their families to experience as much as they can in life, depending on what their physical abilities allow.

"For some patients it might be getting married or a parachute jump, while others may appreciate having someone read a book to them aloud."