Mountain bikers can dance.

For proof see next Saturday's Harcourts Dancing with Hospice. This is a highlight of the Rotorua social calendar helping raise funds for palliative care in the community.

General admission tickets are available at rotoruahospice.co.nz. You can also register for a superb online auction (featuring a guitar signed by the Rolling Stones) and make a donation to Hospice on the same website.

Among the line-up from the mountain bike community: Philly Angus (marketer for Caper's Epicurean and Women's riding at Cyclezone and voice of Crankworx Rotorua and other events), Frances Tague (physiotherapist at Te

