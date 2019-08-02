Actuarial firm Melville Jessup Weaver's (MJW) latest investment survey found that June was a volatile quarter for investors, primarily stimulated by trade tensions between the US and China, tough talks by the US President and the resignation of British Prime Minister.

Closer to home, Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Reserve Bank of Australia both cut interest rates by 0.25 per cent over the quarter as they look to stimulate softening economies.

The interesting part that caught our attention was MJW's survey report also mentioned that "investors have been pondering how to prepare for the 'next crash' almost since

