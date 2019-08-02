When Georgia-May Gilbertson saw a photo of Juno, the Hawke's Bay cat with no back paws, it was love at first sight.

Hawke's Bay Today published a story last week about the five-and-a-half-month-old cat with a rare birth defect that was up for adoption at SPCA Hastings.

Gilbertson decided she "absolutely must have" her.

"When I saw a photo of her I was like - 'she's so beautiful' and she reminded me of my previous cat."

The weekend of the story's publication Gilbertson arranged to see Juno and the cat's behaviour towards her sealed the deal.

