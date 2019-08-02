When Georgia-May Gilbertson saw a photo of Juno, the Hawke's Bay cat with no back paws, it was love at first sight.

Hawke's Bay Today published a story last week about the five-and-a-half-month-old cat with a rare birth defect that was up for adoption at SPCA Hastings.

Gilbertson decided she "absolutely must have" her.

"When I saw a photo of her I was like - 'she's so beautiful' and she reminded me of my previous cat."

The weekend of the story's publication Gilbertson arranged to see Juno and the cat's behaviour towards her sealed the deal.

"She clung on to my shoulder and purred. She didn't want me to put her down."

After the visit Gilbertson told the SPCA she was interested in adopting Juno, and became a serious contender for the adoption.

SPCA Hastings senior animal attendant Ayesha Clark said Juno's story had tugged at a few heartstrings, and although they were inundated with calls about her, there were only about six couples serious about adopting.

Juno receives a warm hug from new owner Georgia-May Gilbertson. Photo / Warren Buckland

Apart from a suitable property the new owner also needed to be able to cater to Juno's special needs including help with grooming and making sure she avoided cold, hard concrete floors.

Concrete or other rough surfaces could cause sores to her stumps, Clark said.

"Cold or hard polished floors or lino are uncomfortable for Juno to walk on, she is much happier on mats or carpet and will actively avoid the hard floors for walking and sitting on."

A lack of back feet means Juno compensates by using her fore limbs and claws for more activities including climbing on to furniture which is an important part of her mobility, she said.

"Juno's limited mobility means she is unable to flee from danger and may harm herself in an attempt to do so.

"Juno does not have to be an indoor-only cat but any outdoor areas she has access to would need to be well fenced."

After talking to Gilbertson and doing a property check at her Havelock North house, Clark decided she was the best person to adopt Juno.

"She has past experience with a cat with more needs compared to a normal cat."

Gilbertson, who promptly re-named Juno "Moppet", was only too happy to be chosen.

"I usually have lots of friends come to the house so she's already acquired multiple foster uncles and aunties who can look after her.

"She's already commandeered the spare bedroom and we've got her, her own bed but being a typical cat she'll probably be sleeping anywhere but on her bed."