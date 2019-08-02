On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The weekend of the story's publication Gilbertson arranged to see Juno and the cat's behaviour towards her sealed the deal.
"She clung on tomy shoulder and purred. She didn't want me to put her down."
After the visit Gilbertson told the SPCA she was interested in adopting Juno, and became a serious contender for the adoption.
SPCA Hastings senior animal attendant Ayesha Clark said Juno's story had tugged at a few heartstrings, and although they were inundated with calls about her, there were only about six couples serious about adopting.
Apart from a suitable property the new owner also needed to be able to cater to Juno's special needs including help with grooming and making sure she avoided cold, hard concrete floors.
Concrete or other rough surfaces could cause sores to her stumps, Clark said.