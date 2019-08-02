By Jane Trask

Saving Ihumātao - a unique and sacred piece of land that has environmental, spiritual, historical, cultural and ancestral significance - should be one of our country's top priorities until peacefully resolved.

In my view, our Government has a responsibility to right the wrongs of the past by stepping up to protect Maori heritage land for our future.

This is not the right piece of land for mass complex development. Ihumātao is sacred; it has more than 600 years of cultural history and manaakitanga in the rich folds of the land that consumes it. Iwi and mana

