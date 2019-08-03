''I'm afraid each and every day, always worrying is this the day I get hurt.''

That's the grim response to a Whangārei mental health worker to a survey about her workplace.

A survey of staff at Whangārei Hospital's Tumanako Mental Health Unit has revealed workers worried they will be assaulted, or worse, at work and say bullying and drugs are being accepted as part and parcel of a unit and it's must a matter of time before one of them is seriously hurt.

The Tumanako Quality Improvement Survey was carried out in February, this year by the PSA union, which

