Whangarei Hospital's Tumanako mental health unit where Dr Lynda Emmerson prescribed drugs for her partner who was not a patient there.Photo/File

A doctor who prescribed controlled drugs to her partner while she was working at Whangarei Hospital - including morphine - was justifiably sacked, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Dr Lynda Emmerson was sacked by Northland District Health Board (NDHB) in May 2015 for serious misconduct, after she prescribed controlled drugs from Whangarei Hospital's Tumanako mental health unit to her partner, who was not a patient in the unit.

Dr Emmerson took a personal grievance against the DHB to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) claiming unjustified dismissal and unjustified disadvantage.

In a decision released this week ERA member Tania Tetitaha dismissed the claims, saying there was enough evidence for NDHB to find that Dr Emmerson had committed serious misconduct.

Ms Tetitaha found that there were some procedural breaches by NDHB during its internal disciplinary process, but these were minor and did not amount to unjustified disadvantage.