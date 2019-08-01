The Super 8 First XV Rugby Championship comprises just seven rounds, leaving little room for error for those involved.

This weekend, the seventh and final round will be played and the competition's top two will be revealed to go straight into a final clash the following week.

Rotorua Boys' High School's hopes of a top two finish were dealt a blow when they lost 24-29 to Palmerston North Boys' High School last week. However, they can still make it.

They sit in third place, four points behind Hamilton Boys' High School, so if they can beat New Plymouth Boys' at

